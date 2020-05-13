WWE Provides Injury Update on Rey Mysterio's Eye

WWE has released an update on Rey Mysterio's condition following this week's Monday Night Raw. For those who missed it, the former WWE Champion was on the receiving end of an attack from Seth Rollins during a tag team match involving Murphy and Aleister Black, one that culminated in Rollins driving Mysterio's right eye into one of the corner's of the steel ring steps. Trainers had to remove Mysterio's mask and help him to the back, where Rollins attempted to apologize (claiming he didn't know what happened) and Black and Murphy wound up brawling again.

"Rey Mysterio's injury status is still listed as critical," WWE's statement read. "Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection. Mysterio suffered an eye injury when Seth Rollins grinded his face into the corner of the steel ring steps."

By every indication, this injury is purely for storyline purposes. Reports from earlier this week point towards Mysterio having recently signed a new WWE contract, so if this is a way to write him off of television, it's likely not a permanent move.

Mysterio was reportedly supposed to be involved in a United States Championship match back at WrestleMania 36, but was absent from the show and spent time in quarantine after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Back in February he spoke about when he'll consider retiring from professional wrestling during an interview with BT Sport.

"I always step in the ring thinking 'I gotta prove I can still go.' I get a lot of feedback like 'Rey, you don't have to do much anymore," Mysterio said. "Your name is already...you've made your mark.' But to me, when I feel like I have nothing more to prove, that's when I feel like I need to step back. It's still exciting to me and emotional."

It was during that same interview where he labeled Ricochet as the "new" Rey Mysterio.

"He was actually one of the first superstars that really impressed me. When you're in this world and you come home, the last thing you want to do is watch wrestling or hear about other wrestlers, and I secluded myself very well. I was home for two-three days a week, and it was family time specifically," Mysterio said. "There comes a point where you gotta make sure you see you're competition. Who's up and coming? He was one of the guys that really stood out to me, and he's been doing incredible. I personally feel he's the next Rey Mysterio."

