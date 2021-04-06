Rhea Ripley Turns Heel on Asuka on WWE Raw

✖

Days before her Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 37, Rhea Ripley revealed her true colors by turning heel on Asuka during a tag team match on Monday Night Raw. Ripley and the champ were paired up to face Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and the final moments saw Ripley hop up on the apron and shove Asuka down to the floor. She nailed "The Empress" with a few attacks before tossing her back into the ring, right in time for a running knee from Baszler to give the tag team champions the victory.

Ripley then gloated at ringside while Asuka remained unconscious.

Sunday will mark Ripley's second title match at WrestleMania. She made her debut for WWE's biggest annual show last year, unsuccessfully defending her NXT Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. She recently made the jump from NXT and Raw and challenged Asuka on her first night.

Check out the updated WrestleMania 37 card below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two