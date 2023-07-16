Watch Rhea Ripley Terrorize a Security Guard at a WWE Live Event

Rhea Ripley’s shenanigans at WWE live events have seemingly gone viral each week. The latest was a clip was posted to WWE’s official Twitter account, in which she was making her way down to the ring before suddenly snapping at a WWE security guard. She smiled as the helpless guard tried his best not to make eye contact, then brush his face before menacingly walking away. Ripley successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Natalya at WWE’s latest live event in Fairfax, Virginia on Saturday.

Ripley doesn’t officially have a match booked for SummerSlam 2023, though rumors (and her recent interactions on Monday Night Raw) indicate she’ll be taking on Raquel Rodriguez. Check out the rumored card for SummerSlam below!

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Rumored Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women’s Championship: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. TBA

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. TBA Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar (with some sort of stipulation)

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

Is WWE Breaking Up The Judgement Day?

Tensions between Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgement Day seemed to reach a boiling point recently as each man potentially cost the other the chance to take the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. Ripley appeared to mend fences between the two, though Priest’s Money in the Bank contract continues to loom large over any future attempt Balor will make at Rollins’ title.

“We’re a machine, ain’t no stopping us. I’m not concerned at all. The Judgment Day is not going anywhere, we’re good. Like I said, families can have arguments, but they’re still a family. Nobody’s going anywhere. I am not concerned. Rhea and Dom, I’m not concerned. We’re just as good as ever. Just because we have arguments or disagreements doesn’t mean we stop ruling the WWE. We still run Monday Night Raw. The Judgment Day will always rise,” Priest said on The Bump recently, dismissing any issues within the faction.

