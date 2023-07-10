WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley Reaches Notable Milestone

Rhea Ripley has the Monday Night Raw women's division on lock. The Judgment Day staple has been on the run of her career in 2023, kicking off the year by winning the Women's Royal Rumble from the No.1 spot. Ripley then set her sights on WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair come her guaranteed championship match at WWE WrestleMania 39, looking to avenge her loss to The Queen from WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Ripley did just that at Sofi Stadium this past April, defeating Flair in one of the most critically-acclaimed contests of the weekend. In the weeks since, WWE rebranded her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship as the WWE Women's World Championship.

Today, Ripley passes 100 days with her title. This is among Ripley's longest title reigns in her WWE career, already elapsing her runs as WWE Raw Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion in 2021. She will need to hold her titles a little while longer to pass her NXT Championship runs, as her true NXT UK Women's Title reign remains her longest by technicality.

You can see Ripley's reigns with WWE's various championships below...

NXT UK Women's Champion: 139 days (44 days recognized)

NXT Women's Champion: 98 days (108 days recognized)

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion: 63 days

WWE Raw Women's Champion: 98 days

WWE SmackDown / Women's World Champion: 100+ days

Ripley has had just 18 matches since winning her title at WWE WrestleMania 39, and most of those bouts have been non-televised WWE live event defenses. On WWE programming, Ripley has successfully defended her prize against Zelina Vega and Natalya.

"I got really emotional here at WrestleMania before I put all my makeup on for it to be switched off. I got really emotional, I cried I want to say like, six-plus times," Ripley said shortly following her victory at WWE WrestleMania 39. "Knowing that at WrestleMania 36 everything sort of got taken away, and to have it all given back at WrestleMania 39, the crowd, the atmosphere, Charlotte once again, the championship, my family's here. Like everything just feels so right and amazing, and I'm ecstatic."

Ripley is expected to appear on Monday Night Raw tonight at 8 PM ET on the USA Network. After defeating Natalya last week, Ripley's WWE SummerSlam challenger will likely emerge either tonight or in the coming weeks on the red brand.