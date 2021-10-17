Rhea Ripley, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, took to Twitter on Sunday and alerted fans that one of her suitcases was lost while she was in Albuquerque for a WWE Live Event on Saturday. She took to Twitter and wrote, “My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers!”

She then followed that up with, “If you see any of my gear being sold online, please send the link my way.” Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., going by the tag team name Super Brutality, won the tag titles back on Sept. 20 on an episode of Raw.

Ripley discussed the origins of Super Brutality during a recent interview with ComicBook, admitting the idea caught her by surprise.

“To be honest, I have no idea. I have absolutely no clue whatsoever. She said it on TV, and I was like, what? Okay, sure. Because I hadn’t heard of it before that Monday Night Raw happened,” Ripley said. “I had never heard it before unless some fan posted it on Twitter and someone read it and was like, oooh, that sounds good. Let’s use that tonight. I don’t know. … The tag-team between Nikki and I, it sort of grew. We kept getting booked in things week in week, and I guess it sort of happened because no one told me it was a thing until it was a thing. Yeah. I’m not complaining. I’m having the time of my life.”

“She definitely brings the brighter side out of me a little bit,” she continued. “She’s got me cracking smiles on TV and I don’t know what the hell’s going on. I’m not someone that really likes to smile when I’m down to business, but she always seems to bring the fun and the positivity, and I think that’s what she’s all about. And that’s one thing that I really do love about her. She tries to bring the positivity out of me, and it’s something that I have definitely locked down deep, deep inside of me, but it’s slowly creeping out and I do appreciate her for that because it’s making me enjoy life and everything.”