Ricochet Says He’d Love to Go Back to NXT

Ricochet’s downward trajectory on the WWE roster continued this week, as the former United States Champion was left off Monday Night Raw and found himself in a match with Eric Young on Main Event. This happened just two weeks after he was squashed by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown and one week removed from his failed attempt to beat Riddick Moss for the 24/7 Championship. The booking feels light years away from where Ricochet was back in NXT, when he was regarded as one of the best wrestlers on the brand during feuds with Velveteen Dream, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano.

In an interview with ABC affiliate WJLA in Washington D.C. this week, Ricochet said he’d happily go back to NXT if given the chance.

“That’s a place I’d love to go, I call it home for me,” Ricochet said. “It was a place I enjoyed thoroughly when I was being there and now that they have more exposure on the USA Network every Wednesday I think that’s huge too. So, for me, for sure. Any time they need a hand from me I’ll be there no problem.”

Ricochet signed with the NXT brand back in January 2018 and debuted in a six-man ladder match to crown the inaugural NXT North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans three months later. He came up short in that match, but wound up winning the title at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 by beating Cole. He initially made the jump to the Raw roster as a tag team wrestler alongside Aleister Black, but the two were split in April 2019 thanks to the Superstar Shake-up. With the exception of a three week reign as United States Champion over the summer, Ricochet has had no when it comes to championships on the Red Brand.

