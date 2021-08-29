Riddle Calls Out Roman Reigns Over Recent Comments

✖

It sounds like Roman Reigns' recent comments about SummerSlam's success earlier this month might have ticked off current Raw tag team champion Riddle. Leading up to the record-setting Las Vegas event, Reigns spoke with Ariel Helwani via BT Sport about CM Punk (who returned to pro wrestling the night before SummerSlam on AEW Rampage) and had some critical comments for the former WWE Champion.

"When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena," Reigns said. "Wasn't as good or as over, or move the needle like the Rock. It was what it was. As a full-time performer, I understand the frustration and wanting more, but like I said before, you have to take it. I'm a full-time performer but I've done everything that needs to be done to stay in this position."

"The Tribal Chief" then called back to that "needle-moving" line on Twitter when WWE confirmed the various financial, attendance and viewership records SummerSlam broke.

Riddle was asked about that comment in an interview with Bleacher Report's Graham Matthews earlier this week. "The Original Bro" and Randy Orton opened the pay-per-view by beating AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw tag titles.

"No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it's like when people say they're a good parent," Riddle said. "You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you're a good parent. When he's saying 'Acknowledge me' or 'I move the needle,' no, you don't. You're related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I'm not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth.

"You're not moving needles. I'm the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we're moving the needle, and that's it," he continued. "I don't want to say too much, I'm not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He's amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it's like, get off your high horse. You're in that spot for a reason. You're not a bro. You're second generation. I'm first generation."

Does Riddle have a point? Or is it possible he's just playing into his character? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!