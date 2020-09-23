WWE Fans, Wrestlers Mourn the Death of Road Warrior Animal

By Connor Casey

News broke on Wednesday morning that WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) had passed away at the age of 60. His personal account broke the news, which was quickly followed by a statement from WWE — "WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans." Animal's death sent shock waves around the pro wrestling world, as fans and wrestlers alike were heartbroken to hear he had died. You can see some of the reactions from wrestlers and fans in the list below.

What was your favorite memory of the Road Warriors as a tag team? Let us know in the comments below!

Ric Flair

prevnext

Hulk Hogan

prevnext

Diamond Dallas Page

prevnext

WWE, AEW, Impact Send Their Condolences

prevnext

Bully Ray

prevnext

No One Was Better

prevnext

Jerry Lawler

prevnext

Reunited

prevnext

Taz

prevnext

Eric Bischoff

prevnext

Nick Aldis

prevnext

Tommy Dreamer

prevnext

Ted DiBiase

prevnext

Ricky Morton

prevnext

JBL

prevnext

Shane Helms

prev
Start the Conversation

of