WWE Fans, Wrestlers Mourn the Death of Road Warrior Animal
News broke on Wednesday morning that WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) had passed away at the age of 60. His personal account broke the news, which was quickly followed by a statement from WWE — "WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans." Animal's death sent shock waves around the pro wrestling world, as fans and wrestlers alike were heartbroken to hear he had died. You can see some of the reactions from wrestlers and fans in the list below.
Ric Flair
I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eiZ2udqGNm— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2020
Hulk Hogan
RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 23, 2020
Diamond Dallas Page
Wow this shocked me... My good buddy @RWAnimal passed today. What Great guy he was! My deepest sympathies go out to Marcus & Johnny and the entire family! You will be deeply missed my brother! RIP #RoadWarriorPOP Love you bro DDP pic.twitter.com/RWUpmbsU7p— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) September 23, 2020
WWE, AEW, Impact Send Their Condolences
WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away.
WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans. https://t.co/hurorEDVff— WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2020
AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Road Warrior Animal, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/xAzwv8gngw— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Animal - one half of the legendary Road Warriors tag team. We offer our sincere condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/1v4KsUzF0D— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 23, 2020
Bully Ray
My sincere condolences to family, friends and fans of Animal all around the world. #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/hQ2Av7xw1X— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 23, 2020
No One Was Better
The Road Warriors were so great at promos - such intensity#RIPAnimal
Jerry Lawler
Terrible news to wake up to this morning. Praying for Joe's wife and family. https://t.co/8dxBpEmQqL— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 23, 2020
Reunited
Sad news about Joseph Laurinaitis (Road Warrior Animal), an absolute legend in the wrestling world, and one part of arguably the greatest & most dominant tag team ever.
LOD are reunited finally.. #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/MAeP3Fue8R— Vincent (@freesoul7) September 23, 2020
Reunited 🙏#RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/sg2yfuKXoE— Danny DeFleeto (@Tam_M98) September 23, 2020
Reunited and busting heads in heaven. #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/HXTUrJmsto— Just Ducky (@duckbozard) September 23, 2020
Taz
Just found out that Road Warrior Animal has left us. Very sad to hear this, always such a nice guy whenever I would see him. So, I have a Tasmanian Devil tattoo on my right arm, he was my inspiration to get that before I started wrestling training. #RIP pic.twitter.com/iynxmE8pkb— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 23, 2020
Eric Bischoff
Stunned to hear the news. RIP Animal. My heart goes out to his family.— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) September 23, 2020
Nick Aldis
💔 What awful news to wake up to. RIP @RWAnimal pic.twitter.com/lqYChQLLCE— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) September 23, 2020
Tommy Dreamer
My friend @RWAnimal has passed away pic.twitter.com/lSf997OjIy— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 23, 2020
Ted DiBiase
I’m totally shocked to hear my friend and brother in Christ, Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. My thoughts and prayers as well as my heart, go out to the family. RIP my friend. 🙏— Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 23, 2020
Ricky Morton
Heartbroken 💔— School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) September 23, 2020
RIP Joe! (Animal)
My very close friend.
The wrestling world mourns. pic.twitter.com/Eo9Lc8xZEU
JBL
The greatest tag team of all time was the Road Warriors. Often imitated, never duplicated. Loved both of them as friends and idolized both as the GOATs. RIP Animal-love you my brother, my condolences to everyone affected by this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/pf2DshCSnB— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) September 23, 2020
Shane Helms
RIP to the legendary Animal. I don’t have the proper words right now, but thank you for goofing off with me at Cons. Thanks for all the years of entertainment and thanks letting this fan become a friend. pic.twitter.com/eUk2SafVkO— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 23, 2020