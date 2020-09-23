WWE Fans, Wrestlers Mourn the Death of Road Warrior Animal

News broke on Wednesday morning that WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal (Joe Laurinaitis) had passed away at the age of 60. His personal account broke the news, which was quickly followed by a statement from WWE — "WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans." Animal's death sent shock waves around the pro wrestling world, as fans and wrestlers alike were heartbroken to hear he had died. You can see some of the reactions from wrestlers and fans in the list below.

