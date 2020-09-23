WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal Dead at 60

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Joseph Laurinaitis, better known in the professional wrestling world as Road Warrior Animal, died at the age of 60 o Wednesday morning. Animal's official Twitter account broke the news via a statement — "At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers."

WWE then released a statement responding to the Hall of Famer's passing, writing, "WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans."

