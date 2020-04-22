Can Rob Gronkowski Still Wrestle for WWE While Under an NFL Contract?

✖

Rob Gronkowski signed a contract with the WWE back in mid-March, which resulted in him appearing on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, hosting both nights of WrestleMania 36 and winning the WWE 24/7 Championship, a title he still holds to this day. But on Tuesday the news broke that Gronk had officially ended his pro football retirement and returned to the NFL, where he was promptly traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. WWE chose to not strip the All-Pro tight end of his championship, which led some wrestling fans to wonder what his status with the WWE is now that he's back to training for the 2020 season.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk cleared up that confusion on Wednesday.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Gronkowski is done with wrestling for now," Florio reported. He also pointed out how Paragraph 3 of the Standard Player Contract will prevent Gronk from getting involved in any sort of match given that it states, "[p]layer will not play football or engage in activities related to football otherwise than for Club or engage in any activity other than football which may involve a significant risk of personal injury."

Gronk is far from the first pro football player to make the jump to the world of professional wrestling, but the NFL has been strict about letting active players get involved in the past (i.e Pacman Jones back in 2007).

"Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football," WWE's statement read. "Per the rules of the 24/7 title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from #TomBrady...anytime, anywhere."

Since Gronk's announcement, both R-Truth and Mojo Rawley have teased taking the title back from him in the near future.

"Rob, give me my baby back." - @RonKillings 😂😂😂 It seems that @RobGronkowski, the newest member of the @Buccaneers, is now a marked man. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/FPMqICi8zJ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 22, 2020

Hey @RobGronkowski! Congrats! But remember when I was at my work and you cheap shotted me and stole my 24/7 title at Mania? I can’t wait to spear you in the middle of training camp and win my title back. Or during a @Buccaneers game. 🤔#ReceiptComing!!!! — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 21, 2020

