WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski Returns to the NFL, Traded to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski signed a multi-match contract with WWE back in March and won the WWE 24/7 Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 36. However Gronk's run with WWE appears to already be over, as the All-Pro tight end was traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news regarding the trade via Twitter. ComicBook has reached out to WWE for comment regarding Gronk's decision.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

FOX's Jay Glazer followed up by reporting Gronk had already undergone a physical to prepare for his return.

Just heard from Gronk, already took his physical for Bucs, trade not completed but he’s coming back for Bucs if all goes through. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots back in 2010, and the Pittsburgh native would go on to play with the franchise up until 2018. He finished his career with three Super Bowl championships and four first-team All-Pro honors. And despite have a series of injuries that hampered the latter half of his career, he still made the NFL's All-Decade Team and 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Ever since his signing with WWE has announced Gronkowski has made sporadic appearances on WWE television at the empty Performance Center. He has not shown up again since WrestleMania, and his reign as 24/7 Champion current sits at 27 days.

Since last Wednesday WWE has released more than 30 active wrestlers as part of a cost-cutting measure during the coronavirus pandemic.

