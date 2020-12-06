Rob Van Dam Looks Unrecognizable While Filming New Movie

✖

A new photo of former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam has been floating around social media lately. The image shows "The Whole F'n Show" looking noticeably disheveled with streaks of grey and white in his hair, as if he's aged a decade in just a few months.

In actuality the photo is from when Van Dam was on set last month while filming a new movie, "A Pro Rasslin' Movie: The Legend of Dirty Ron, Stoner Clown." The independent film is set for a 2021 release and stars such wrestlers Van Dam, Katie Forbes, Effy and Lisa Marie Varon (fka Victoria).

He addressed fans who had seen the photo out-of-context on Twitter this week.

Van Dam was last seen on television alongside Forbes in Impact Wrestling in September. The pair have since left the company, though recent reports stated they left on good terms and could return down the line.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies in September Van Dam speculated over the possibility of returning to WWE as an in-ring performer while also confirming he was working with them on a project.

"I do watch them from time to time, mainly to help Katie (Forbes) out," Van Dam said. "I would consider anything as far as a contract goes, as long as everything made sense. It's easy for people to think of RVD as just a wrestler, but that's just something that I do. For the last several years, my total time in the ring is probably just a couple of hours - maybe 5, 10, 12 matches."

"Since I've joined Impact, I've been wrestling a little more," he continued. "I don't really look at it as, 'Oh man, I want to go here.' To be honest, I look at it as, 'Man, I'm glad I get the night off'. I watch these guys all work their a--es off and I just think that I'd be so winded if I was out there. But I would consider their offers and I'm actually going to be working with WWE on a couple of projects that haven't been mentioned yet."