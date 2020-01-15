WWE Fans Mourn the Loss of Rocky Johnson

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson died at the age of 75 on Wednesday. The news sent shock waves around the wrestling world, as Johnson was a staple of numerous territories in the 60s and 70s as part of the National Wrestling Alliance, and he helped break barriers in the World Wrestling Federation by becoming one half of the first tag team to capture the WWF Tag Team Championships. Numerous wrestlers took to Twitter to recall their encounters with Johnson prior to his retirement in 1991, and many fans also recalled their fondest memories of the “Soul Man.”

Check out some of the most heartfelt fan tweets in the list below.

The Soul Man