Watch: WWE Releases Video Tribute to Rocky Johnson

WWE released a video package on Friday night paying tribute to the late Rocky Johnson, who passed away this week at the age of 75. Johnson, the father of legendary former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, wrestled in the World Wrestling Federation from 1982-85, and made history in 1983 alongside Tony Atlas as the first black tag team to hold the WWF Tag Team Championships. Since his death, numerous wrestlers, promoters and promotions have released statements offering their condolences to Johnson’s family.

On Friday morning Dwayne posted a tribute to his father on his Instagram account. After retiring in 1991, Johnson helped train his son on how to become a pro wrestler alongside Pat Patterson.

Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2008.