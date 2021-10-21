Report: WWE’s Plans Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar After Crown Jewel 2021

WWE’s Crown Jewel ended with Roman Reigns successfully retaining his WWE Universal Championship over Brock Lesnar, while the question of Paul Heyman’s allegiance remained unanswered. Reports of what WWE had planned for both Reigns and Lesnar popped up weeks ago stating that “The Beast” wouldn’t be back until January and that his rivalry with “The Tribal Chief” was far from over. Dave Meltzer partially echoed that on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not expected to appear at WrestleMania 38 and that the Reigns/Lesnar feud will likely continue until then. If that match happens, it will mark the third WrestleMania main event between the two (WrestleMania 31 in 2015 and WrestleMania 34 in 2018).

Obviously, plans can change between now and next April, but how do you feel about Reigns and Lesnar continuing their feud for another six months? Let us know in the comments below!

In an interview with Sportskeeda earlier this week, Heyman crowned Reigns as Lesnar’s greatest rival. He said, “The Undertaker was very simple. History was made. Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. With John Cena, that was an intense rivalry between the poster boy for WWE, the most heavily hyped sports entertainer on the face of the planet against a former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar.

“With Roman Reigns, you have a completely different dynamic,” he continued. “You have someone that is also a Division I athlete and a champion. You have someone that could have gone into the UFC and smashed everybody. You have someone who matches up against Brock Lesnar. You have someone that’s equally credible as Brock Lesnar and there’s not a lot of human beings, let alone beings, on this planet or anywhere in the universe, hence Universal Heavyweight Champion, that can match up that way in terms of credibility with Brock Lesnar. I find the dynamic between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to be the great rivalry like the Lakers and the Celtics, or the Yankees and the Red Sox.”

Check out the full results from Crown Jewel below. WWE will return to pay-per-view with Survivor Series on Nov. 21 in Brooklyn.