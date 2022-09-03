WWE Fans Are Split Over Roman Reigns Retaining at Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. Despite McIntyre overcoming multiple Spears, a ref bump and another attempted cash-in from Austin Theory, it looked like he had the match won when he delivered his third Claymore of the night. Unfortunately, it was not to be, as a debuting Solo Sikoa dragged the referee out of the ring just before making the three count. Reigns used the distraction to deliver another Spear and pick up the victory.

The decision was poorly received inside Cardiff's Principality Stadium as the fans were overwhelmingly supportive of the Scottish native. But the reception was a bit more divided on social media. Check out some of the reactions in the list below.