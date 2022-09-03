WWE Fans Are Split Over Roman Reigns Retaining at Clash at the Castle
Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. Despite McIntyre overcoming multiple Spears, a ref bump and another attempted cash-in from Austin Theory, it looked like he had the match won when he delivered his third Claymore of the night. Unfortunately, it was not to be, as a debuting Solo Sikoa dragged the referee out of the ring just before making the three count. Reigns used the distraction to deliver another Spear and pick up the victory.
The decision was poorly received inside Cardiff's Principality Stadium as the fans were overwhelmingly supportive of the Scottish native. But the reception was a bit more divided on social media. Check out some of the reactions in the list below.
Don't Understand
Drew would’ve been over the moon. I don’t get it. #WWEClash— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 3, 2022
Here Come the AEW Chants
This is why AEW is better. 62,000 plus and you end in heat?!— M (@MarkRedbeliever) September 3, 2022
AEW chants? 😭— The Real One ☄️ (@WWEREALONE) September 3, 2022
AEW CHANTS IN CARDIFF LMAAAOOOOO #WWECASTLE pic.twitter.com/k9Nxo7Wrqw— THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 3, 2022
Accurate
Everyone watching that #WWECastle ending like... pic.twitter.com/uiHMGN8j2z— Wrestling Jebus (@WrestlingJebus) September 3, 2022
UK Winless
You draw a crowd like that in the UK and you couldn't give them one big babyface win? You had two shots with Sheamus and Drew.— Trevor Dame (@TrevorDame) September 3, 2022
Best You Can Hope For Without Winning
Solo Sikoa makes his debut to save the day and Roman Reigns retains.
For a Roman victory, that was about as magical as they could have made it for Drew. #WWECastle— Alex McCarthy (@AlexMcCarthy88) September 3, 2022
Next Man Up?
Roman Reigns retains over Drew McIntyre.
Cody Rhodes will be the one to dethrone him. #WWECastle— Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) September 3, 2022
If You Smell...
The endgame of this whole Tribal Chief storyline and title reign is getting Roman to The Rock at WrestleMania 39. That’s the last guy for Roman to conquer. pic.twitter.com/6VpFNmtTkW— Nick Da Silva (@NJD316) September 3, 2022