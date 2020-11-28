WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Gets His Next Challenger

✖

Jey Uso has been on a rampage throughout all of tonight's WWE SmackDown, but after what he did to Daniel Bryan Kevin Owens had had enough of his antics, resulting in a match being made for Jey vs Owens later in the night. Once the main event was here Owens looked incensed as did Jey, and both held nothing back throughout the entire match. Jey looked to lock in the win several times, but Owens just would not go down, and that enraged Jey to the point that he grabbed a chair and just started landing shots on Owens' back.

This resulted in a disqualification, but Jey nor Roman seemed to care, as this match was more about making a point than getting a win. Jey hit Owens with shot after shot with the chair, and then he rolled out to the announce table and cleared it off so he could put Owens down.

When he got back in the ring though things turned, as Owens caught his arm and the chair he was swinging and hit Jey with a stunner. He then sent Jey to the outside, and Owens sent Jey into the announce table next. Once Jey was down Owens went for another chair and then just started laying chair shots in on Jey while Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman watched from backstage.

Owens then called out Roman, asking "where are you?". He then said "you watching? Because I've been watching you!" He then hit Jey again with the chair, followed by "Is this your family? Where are ya? This is happening to your family." He hit Jey again and said "Because of you! You want people to fear you? I fear no one!" He hit Jey again four times and finished it off with "including you".

Looks like Roman will have a new challenger, and his name is Kevin Owens.

Here's what's on deck for tonight's SmackDown:

The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Otis vs King Corbin

Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan

