Paul Heyman Explains Roman Reigns' Ultimate Goal as The Tribal Chief in WWE

✖

Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force ever since he returned at SummerSlam last August. His new persona as "The Tribal Chief" and his WWE Universal Championship run has made him the centerpiece of Friday Night SmackDown, and WrestleMania 37 went off the air last month with him stacking Edge and Daniel Bryan on top of each other and pinning them both in the show's main event. Paul Heyman gave an interview with Complex last week where he explained Reigns' ultimate goal with this new character, and why he consistently calls Reigns the GOAT.

"Anytime I tell you Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time, the GOAT, I'm offering you not a prediction but a spoiler," Heyman said. "I'm telling you something that you need to know. I'm informing you something not only about the character that you see on television, about the persona that is projected through that character, but about the man himself. Let's what they call 'a shoot.' What could I do to top what I've done with Brock Lesnar? How's that even possible? Look at the run that we had since we both returned in 2012. Look at what we put together as a body of work since 2002. That includes writing a bestseller book. That includes what Brock was doing in UFC. Let alone a near 600 day run as champion, multiple world championships outside of that one. And of course the biggest victory in the history of WWE, Brock Lesnar conquering the Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30

"How could I even approach being on camera after that run? The only way to approach even the concept of going on camera after that is to do it with someone that wanted to achieve the impossible, that looked at the task of topping a run like that and saying, 'We can top that. We can do better. We can be more historic than even that run.' And the only person that I know that would be willing to take on that challenge is Roman Reigns," he continued. "Roman Reigns looks at his first eight years in WWE and says, 'I can top that.' We're talking about a man that main evented WrestleMania four consecutive years. Talking about a man that main evented around the world since the day he debuted on the main roster. And yet he wants to make everything that he's done before pale by comparison. That's the only thing that could have lured me back, seduced me back in front of the camera."

Heyman added — "Because Roman Reigns takes a look at sports entertainment history, looks at Bruno Sammartino, he looks at Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, The Undertaker. He looks at all of their accomplishments and just like he did at WrestleMania, when he stacked Daniel Bryan and Edge on top of each other and pinned them, he wants to stack all of those Mount Rushmore names, all of those Hall of Fame names, all of those icons, all of those legends, all of their accomplishments, stack them together, and he wants to go one level above. That's his vision. That's his goal. That's what drove him back to WWE. That is the driving force. That is the yearning. That's the craving. That is the lust. Every micro moment you see the man, the character, the persona on camera, that's what drives Roman Reigns. That's why I call him the GOAT. Because if he's not the GOAT by this moment, I'm telling you, it's not a prediction, it's a spoiler. He's going to achieve that level because that's the reason why he's there. And I know him and nothing's going to stop him. Nothing. No one."

Do you think Reigns can reach the level of "greatest of all time?" Can he surpass the likes of Hogan, Austin, The Rock and Cena? Let us know in the comments below!