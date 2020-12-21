Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens WWE Universal Championship Steel Cage Match Booked for Christmas Day WWE SmackDown

✖

Roman Reigns wound up retaining his WWE Universal Championship in a grueling Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match against Kevin Owens at Sunday's TLC event. Owens came inches away from retrieving the title despite numerous interferences from Jey Uso, but Regns managed to put him away by nailing a low blow from halfway up the ladder then locking in the Guillotine to knock KO out. However, the rivalry between the two doesn't appear to be over as WWE announced on Monday that the pair will clash for the title again in a Steel Cage Match on the Christmas Day episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE had already announced Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Big E on the same night. Given the holiday, the show will be taped inside the ThunderDome ahead of time.

Reigns has been mocking Owens on Twitter ever since his victory.

Meanwhile, Owens explained why nobody ran down to help him during what wound up being a 2-on-1 handicap match.

Consequences of my actions for many years. Also, the Riott Squad wasn’t at the arena. https://t.co/dSG0nVByNo — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020

I won’t let him near me until he gets a haircut. https://t.co/Yq2Rd4NA2N — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020

Should Owens lose again on Friday, he'll likely be bumped to the back of the line when it comes to the Universal Championship. In a new WWE Chronicle documentary that dropped this past week, Owens admitted he wasn't able to enjoy his lone reign as Universal Champion back in 2016-17.

"When I was in the middle of it, I would always think, 'We could have done this differently, we should have done that differently.' And then it was over," Owens said. And I was like, man, looking back, obviously, a few months removed or even a year I realized I really didn't enjoy any of it. I was so worried about trying to make it great, it's a good worry to have [and] it's a worry anybody should have. I think it was also a curse because I just couldn't keep things in perspective. But if you're passionate about what you do, you kind of can't help but care too much I think."