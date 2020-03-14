WWE’s Roman Reigns Addresses Critics of WrestleMania Goldberg Match on SmackDown

After a match between Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross to kick off tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Roman Reigns came out to the ring to chat a bit about his upcoming WrestleMania match against current Universal Champion Goldberg. At last week’s SmackDown Reigns answered the challenge from Goldberg, a match that will take place at WrestleMania 36, but tonight the topic of critics came up, specifically critics who feel that Reigns inserted himself into the WrestleMania picture despite the fact that maybe he shouldn’t have. Reigns shot those criticisms down with authority and made an incredibly good point to put those to issues to rest.

When asked about those critics and criticisms, Reigns said “well, I have a question for you about that. If I can main event a small town every single night, why shouldn’t I main event the biggest show?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns has pointed out in the past and even did so again tonight that he isn’t a part-timer in this business, and gives his all to entertain the WWE universe every night, whether on television or a live event.

“If I can main event a small town every single night, why shouldn’t I main event the biggest show?”@WWERomanReigns has a question for YOU, critics. #SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/BTDDNVoyGs — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020

Reigns has a reputation for being one of the hardest workers in the business, so why wouldn’t he be a part of WrestleMania? Luckily the point is moot now that he has a match against Goldberg, and we for one cannot wait to see what the two have in store.

“If I can main event a small town every single night, why shouldn’t I main event the biggest show?”

@WWERomanReigns

has a question for YOU, critics. #SmackDown #WrestleMania”

Here’s the official description for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

“Friday Night SmackDown proceeds with no live audience from Orlando. The returns of Jeff Hardy, John Cena and Paige highlight the action on FOX at 8/7 C.”

Here’s the full rundown.

Jeff Hardy Returns

Paige Addresses Bayley

John Cena Returns to Address The Fiend

Are you enjoying tonight’s episode of SmackDown, and what did you think of Reigns’ comments? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!