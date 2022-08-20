WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.

When Pearce came to the ring he told Rousey he understood where she was coming from but that she still wasn't allowed to be in the arena since she was still indefinitely suspended. Rousey wasn't having it though, and eventually, she headed to the ramp to confront Pearce face to face.

That's when another face-off started and more security joined Pearce. Rousey then put her arms up and the officers handcuffed her. Rousey kept talking to Pearce as she was taken backstage and eventually put in the police car, and then the door was shut and she was evidently taken to the police station.

What happens next is anyone's guess, but Rousey isn't going to be happy when she eventually does return to SmackDown, and Pearce might want to up the security next time around.

