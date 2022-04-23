WWE's Ronda Rousey Attacks Charlotte Flair and Drew Gulak on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with a contract signing involving SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her challenger at WrestleMania Backlash Ronda Rousey, and you just knew it was going to get chaotic. Flair came out to the ring first and then we got a recap of Flair's attack on Drew Gulak from last week. Flair soaked up all the chants from the crowd and then Rousey hit the ring and looked in good spirits. Both sat down and Adam Pearce then asked for two signatures, but then he realized no contract was on the table. Gulak then brought out the contract and told Pearce he was super pumped for this opportunity and was taking it seriously.

Gulak then said he had a detailed PowerPoint presentation but Flair cut him off and asked if he wanted her to end his career here. Rousey then interjected a bit and Flair said she beat her at WrestleMania, and then the crowd chanted that she tapped. Flair got angry and said she was fixing her bra, and then gave the rules for an I Quit match.

Flair then sent through all the ways she could make her say I Quit, and then added that it doesn't matter because she always finds a way to win, and that she will make Rousey say the two most beautiful words in the English language, I Quit. The crowd booed and Flair signed the contract. She pushed it over to Rousey and when the crowd chanted Rousey's name Flair once again said she beat her at WrestleMania.

She kept saying she beat her at WrestleMania and Rousey said there wouldn't be a referee to save her or tell her it's over. Then she said Flair was going to say she's better than her and that she would have to give up her baby the SmackDown Women's Title when she says I Quit. Flair got angry and turned over the table, and then she grabbed a Kendo Stick.

Flair started slamming Rousey with the Kendo Stick but after a few shots Rousey grabbed the stick and started pummeling Flair with it until she rolled out of the ring. Then Gulak grabbed Rousey to stop the attack, and Rousey applied an armbar to Gulak and then signed the contract while she had it locked in.

The match is now official for WrestleMania Backlash, and perhaps this time Rousey will walk out the Champion.

