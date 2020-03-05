Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez Visit WWE Headquarters

Neither Ronda Rousey nor Cain Velasquez have been on WWE television lately, but both visited WWE’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, on Thursday. It’s unclear why either were making the visit, though both are still under contract with the company for at least another year. Rousey hasn’t wrestled since losing the Raw Women’s Championship at the WrestleMania 35 main event, while Velasquez has been absent since losing a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel back in October.

Velasquez claimed in an interview several months back that he’d compete in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match, but it never happened. That same night, Rousey poked fun at people who thought she’d be returning on social media.

Had the pleasure of running into the pioneer that definitely also inspired my interest in the sport. Great to see you @rondarousey. @wwe pic.twitter.com/IipeX4ZK1Y — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) March 5, 2020

Days after the Rumble, Rousey appeared on the After The Bell podcast and talked about if and when she’ll come back to wrestle.

“Probably whenever the hell I feel like it,” Rousey said with a laugh. “I think if they just let me show up at live events, probably very soon.”

Then in early February she uploaded an interview with Steve-O, where she talked about not wanting to wrestle full-time anymore.

“I did completely full-time for a year,” Rousey said. “Well, not completely, I did all of the TV and as many live shows as I could. So I probably worked 200 days out of the year last year. But most people do way more. Most people have live shows throughout the week, then go and do TV, then get to be home for a day and a half, then do it again. [It’s] non-stop. It was so much time away from my family that I couldn’t do it sustainably. Me and Travis [Browne] want to have babies and if I’m gone 200 days a year taking sit-out powerbombs every night, I don’t think that’s very conducive for conception. We just wanted to take some time and make us a priority, because what do work for? What do we try to make money for? So we can live our lives how we want with who we want.

“I don’t know when I’m gonna go back,” she added. “I know I definitely do want to, but I don’t think I’ll be able to do it in that capacity again. I couldn’t put my family through that again.”