Ronda Rousey’s WWE Funko Pop Figure is Here

The latest WWE Pop figure in Funko’s lineup is none other than Ronda Rousey, who gets the spotlight all to herself with today’s release. This is her second go around as a Funko Pop figure, the first being a UFC version.

Additional WWE Pop figures are sure to follow in a fresh wave but, for now, you can pre-order the Ronda Rousey Pop figure right here with a ship date slated for December. From the description:

“There’s no end to the list of Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey’s athletic achievements. Ronda is a fierce competitor, which makes an equally ferocious Pop! figure. Whether you’re looking for a sparring companion or someone to watch the latest fight with, Rowdy’s got your back.”

Previous WWE Funko Pop figure releases featuring the likes of Shawn Michaels, Jake The Snake (with 1-in-6 Chase version), Triple H (with 1-in-6 Chase), and more can also be ordered right here.

The new Funko Pop comes just in time for Rousey to head into action this Sunday night at Survivor Series where she takes on Lynch in their highly anticipated matchup. However, there are several interesting bouts to check out. The breakdown is available below.

Raw Tag Team Champions AOP vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (w Big Show)

5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali

Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

WWE Survivor Series airs on WWE Network this Sunday, November 18th at 7 pm EST.

