Watch: Ronda Rousey Appears on Hot Ones, Talks Armbars and Her Love for Dragon Ball Z

Ronda Rousey was the latest star to appear on the hit YouTube series Hot Ones this week, breaking down some of the biggest topics of her career as she tore her way through 10 of the hottest buffalo wing sauces in the world. Rousey is a noted lover of hot wings so, despite a few struggles, she managed to get through all 10 without stopping. She also managed to answer every question posed by host Sean Evans, including why she started up her own farm, why she focussed so much on armbars during her MMA and WWE careers, negotiating UFC contracts, her 9-1-1 finger injury, her love of Dragon Ball Z, training on the set of The Expendables 3, her hot wing cravings while training for MMA fights.

One of the funniest moments came when she broke down why she worked so hard on her armbar technique, and how she reacted when a commentator tried to correct her form.

"I remember watching the commentary for one of my fights, one of the commentators was like, 'She just needs to squeeze her knees a little bit,'" Rousey said. "I'm like, 'Shut the f— up! You don't even know what you're talking about, okay? My armbar is perfect. F— you!"

While there have been multiple hints at her training for a comeback recently, Rousey still hasn't appeared on WWE television since her loss at WrestleMania 35 back in April 2019. She's also made numerous disparaging comments about wrestling fans, saying that they've driven her away from ever wanting to work full-time again.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing," Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O back in April. "I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”