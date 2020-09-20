Ronda Rousey Takes Shots at Becky Lynch During Latest Gaming Stream

✖

Ronda Rousey has been stirring up speculation in recent weeks that she'll be back inside a WWE ring in the near future, and on her latest gaming stream the former Raw Women's Champion brought up her biggest in-ring rival — Becky Lynch. "The Rowdy One" was streaming herself playing WWE 2K Battlegrounds for charity (helping the victims of the California wildfires) and noticed that the game gave her and Lynch the same overall rating. She didn't appreciate that, stating, "They gave Becky the same [rating] as me? Psh, you know that's bulls—."

She then decided to make some not-so-subtle mentions about Lynch's love life. "The Man" has been off WWE television since May when she announced she was pregnant with her first child, and will be out of action through at least the end of 2020.

"I'm gonna leave Becky Lynch's box alone, because I ain't into that fire crotch s—, you know what I mean?" Rousey said (h/t Cageside Seats). "I don't want no ginger box . Nobody does, except for maybe Seth Rollins, you know. That's his thing."

Rousey hasn't been seen on WWE programming since losing at WrestleMania 35, but fans noticed her recently training with Roddy Piper's daughter and JTG. Earlier this week she tweeted out about having a rematch with old training partner Natalya.

One of my fav matches - such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day 🥋❤️ looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020

If her previous comments are any indication, Rousey will likely return to WWE as a heel.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing," Rousey said in an interview back in April. "I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F—k these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”