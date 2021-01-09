WWE Royal Rumble Card Update: Reigns vs. Pearce, New Entrants

We are three weeks away from this year's edition of the WWE Royal Rumble, an event that is usually the start of WrestleMania season in the wrestling world. As we get closer to the event, more and more stars are starting to reveal themselves as entrants into the big men's and women's Rumble matches. On Friday, both Bayley and Bianca Belair entered the women's Royal Rumble.

It's not just the two Rumbles matches that are coming into view. Friday night's SmackDown featured a Gauntlet Match to determine Roman Reigns' opponent in defending the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. That match on Friday was won by none other than former NWA Champion and WWE producer Adam Pearce. For now, Pearce is the designated opponent at the PPV.

The updated WWE Royal Rumble card is as follows:

Men's Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Otis, AJ Styles

Confirmed Entrants: Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Bayley, Bianca Belair

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce WWE Championship Match (Rumored)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg

*This match is not official though it was put into motion last week on Raw

Last year's Rumble took place in Houston, Texas in front of over 50,000 fans. Due to the pandemic, this year's event will be held in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. As of now, the show will not feature any fans and will use the virtual audience by way of the WWE ThunderDome.

Which of these matches are you most excited about so far?