WWE Royal Rumble Fans Are Losing it Over Edge and Randy Orton’s Rated-RKO Reunion

WWE’s Royal Rumble was especially a fun watch this year because things were a bit…different. While many of the participant slots often go to previous WWE legends coming back for a brief time, one that many didn’t expect to ever see in the ring again was Edge, the Rated R Superstar. After coming into the rumble as the 21st participant overall, one of the surprising reunions later was with his form team mate and rival, Randy Orton. With the Rated RKO reunion in the ring, fans were completely blown away.

Although the WWE flubbed up his big return by cutting away from Edge’s first spear, the rest of the show made up for it as Edge managed to make it to the final four in the rumble overall. Strategizing with Randy Orton, the two briefly returned to their fan-favorite Rated RKO days and did some major damage.

Needless to say, there’s a strong desire to see this team again as we head towards Wrestlemania. Read on to see what fans are saying about Edge and Randy Orton’s big reunion, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Iconic

Still Loving Rated-RKO

Who Would’ve Thought?

Rated RKO in the final four of the 2020 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/JphwZFIdPe — Danny B (@Dannosaurusrexx) January 27, 2020

“A Different Kind of Elite”

Rated RKO in a Rumble final four in two different decades. That’s a different kind of elite. — Meels #Naito2Belts (@meeeeeeeeeels) January 27, 2020

“It’s Been Years!”

Hell yeah bro. Rated RKO was my favorite duo lol it’s been years! https://t.co/jiXJfgEIe9 — ghosty (@ghostynbv) January 27, 2020

Happy Hearts All Over

Rated RKO makes my heart happy — liam 🧊 / RIP KOBE (@TARANTINOFlLMS) January 27, 2020

“My Soul is Living for this Man”

“Rated RKO is About to Rule”