WWE Fans Have A Lot to Say About Goldberg's Brock Lesnar Shorts at Royal Rumble

Goldberg and Drew McIntyre kicked off WWE's Royal Rumble with one on one match that put the current WWE Champion against the WCW and WWE legend. Fans were excited to see Goldberg emerge with his trademark entrance, but they were surprised to see Goldberg wearing some new gear, namely some black shorts that had his logo emblazoned as opposed to the trunks he normally wears, and it didn't take long for Brock Lesnar comparisons to start flying.

One fan wrote "Why Goldberg Wearing Brock Lesnar Gear #RoyalRumble", and they were far from the only one who thought the same thing.

BryanFTW13 wrote "Goldberg is looking a little like Brock Lesnar right about now with those shorts he's wearing. Goldberg Lesnar. Lol"

Lesnar is known for wearing his Jimmy Johns emblazoned black shorts, and these very much had a similar vibe. We're not sure why the change, but fans are curious.

Here's the full card for the Royal Rumble:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Men's Royal Rumble: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Beliar, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, TBA

