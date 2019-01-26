WWE Royal Rumble Rumored To Include A ‘Big’ Surprise

Each year, the WWE Royal Rumble is typically the host to a few surprises, and if you believe one industry insider, there’s something major in the works for this year’s Rumble.

According to WrestleVotes, a Twitter account that has broken several stories in the past, WWE is trying to work out a deal for someone to appear in the Rumble match on Sunday night that would be a massive surprise, so much so that virtually nobody in the company is being let in on the secret.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the report:

A “big” surprise may be in the plans Sunday at the Rumble, one that’s being kept from nearly everyone. However, I’m not going to leak it. Two reasons, 1. If it happens, everyone should have a genuine reaction to the moment & 2. WWE doesn’t even know if it’s going to work out yet. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 26, 2019

The wording here is interesting, noting that if this supposed surprise does happen, it would be better if everyone had a genuine reaction to it rather than being let in on the secret ahead of time. Also of note is the closing line, which mentions WWE isn’t sure yet if it will be possible.

So who would it be? First, it’s reportedly not Kenny Omega. The same Twitter account went on to squash that possibility right away.

And this has nothing to do with Kenny Omega. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 26, 2019

Names that have already been rumored as surprise entrants this year include: Velveteen Dream, Tye Dillinger, Hornswoggle, Kurt Angle, Erick Rowan, Big Show, Bray Wyatt, and even The Rock.

Of those names, The Rock is the only name that could possibly elicit the type of response that WrestleVotes hints at here. That said, Rock has been rumored for the event for quite some time (even being favored to win the Rumble by one betting site at one point), so we’re guessing that doesn’t qualify as the type of surprise being hinted at here.

One name being thrown around in the rumor mill is Roman Reigns. Reigns came into the public eye against yesterday by launching an Instagram account and commenting on his recent filming of a part in the Fast and Furious franchise alongside The Rock (Dwayne Johnson). While performing at the Rumble would be a much earlier return to the ring than many had anticipated, it certainly would be a big surprise and elicit a gigantic emotional response from the crowd. Even so, it still seems like a long shot given Reigns’ recent treatment for leukemia.

Another name being thrown about is Batista. Now a major Hollywood star, Batista has been away from wrestling for the better part of four years. He did appear at SmackDown 1000 last fall and a match with Triple H was strongly hinted at for down the line. However, would a Batista appearance live up to the hype that was hinted at in the report by WrestleVotes? That’s entirely dependant on one’s point of view.

Who else do you think could possibly be returning as a surprise at the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below!