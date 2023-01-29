Here's Why the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Had Only 29 Entrants

This year's Men's Royal Rumble match went off mostly without a hitch as Cody Rhodes won from the No. 30 spot. But fans paying close attention to the match were quick to realize that only 29 competitors actually took part in the hour-long match. Rey Mysterio was initially announced as the No. 17 entrant but did not appear even after his music hit. Dominik Mysterio entered at No. 18 wearing Rey's mask, heavily implying that he and The Judgement Day attacked Rey backstage and kept him from competing.

It turns out that wasn't actually the case. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Mysterio is currently dealing with an injury and was unable to compete in the match. Mysterio has only wrestled two times on television since last Halloween but was able to beat Karrion Kross on this week's SmackDown in a seven-and-a-half-minute match.

Cody Rhodes on Challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Rhodes finally addressed taking on Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania during the Royal Rumble post-show press conference.

"I've been very careful about even saying Roman's name," Rhodes began. "Because it's one of those things where I knew and I'm sure he knew. I came back and the first night I'm back on Raw after WrestleMania I was pointing at my waist. I talked about it in an interview, the real story of wanting to win the WWE Championship, the one title that has eluded the family. And I'm sure he heard that and I've watched everything Roman has done. ...I have nothing but respect and reverence for Roman...guys, I can't tell you I'm the best wrestler in the world. Nobody can, unless their man is Roman Reigns. That's the best wrestler in the world. I'd like to think I'm number two and I always say Seth (Rollins) is number three...don't take my list that seriously. But Roman is undisputed, that's the best way to put it."

"If that is the situation we're walking into in 60-something days at WrestleMania, I can't shrivel under the lights. He's been there before, I haven't," he continued. "It's going to take everything I could possibly ever muster up and everything I have. But I've got to finish this story. It's real."