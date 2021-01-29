WWE: Royal Rumble Rumors Include Some Big Names

✖

WWE's Royal Rumble is almost here, and as it gets closer speculation on who will show up at one of the biggest events of the year continues to grow. A previous rumor suggests that Rhea Ripley will show up to kick off her Raw or SmackDown run, but in the newest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer noted a few other big names that could appear, though a few of them are what he calls notable longshots. A few are names that have just been off television for a bit, while others would be long-awaited returns to the ring (via PWMania).

For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Meltzer mentioned Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and the Bella Twins, though added that Rousey and Lynch are reportedly not scheduled for the show at this time. Rousey's contract with WWE expires on April 10th, coinciding with WrestleMania 37, though if she does pop up and wants to start another run that shouldn't be an issue.

Ripley was also mentioned again as well as Lana, who has been off WWE television shortly after she won the elimination match at Survivor Series.

As for the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Brock Lesnar was noted as a possibility of appearing, though he is not scheduled at this time and unlike Rousey is actually not under contract with WWE either. Again, a deal could easily get done if Lesnar is up for it, but it just takes a bit more paperwork to make that appearance happen.

Other names mentioned were Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, who have both been off TV for a bit as well. Rollins was previously advertised for a return to SmackDown but that never materialized.

Speaking of Rollins, there is a chance we don't see him at the Rumble, and Lynch is even more of a longshot, especially since they just welcomed a new baby. Rollins might not quite be ready to step back into a normal WWE schedule, and it will probably be a bit longer before we see Lynch make her anticipated return.

Here is the updated Royal Rumble card:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Men's Royal Rumble: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Beliar, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baslzer, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, TBA

