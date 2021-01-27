WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Start, Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds
WWE's 34th annual Royal Rumble event takes place this Sunday inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, with a one-hour kickoff show beginning one hour earlier at 6 p.m. on all of WWE's social media platforms. The show will be headlined by the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, determining which two wrestlers will guarantee themselves spots in world championship matches at WrestleMania 37 in April.
The rest of the card will include a Last Man Standing Match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens and a WWE Championship Match between Drew McIntyre and Goldberg. If Goldberg wins, it will make his second world title reign post-WWE Hall of Fame induction.
As for the Rumble matches, both bouts still have plenty of open spots for surprise returns and appearances from legends. The latest betting odds from Bovada have Daniel Bryan and Bianca Belair favored to win.
You can see the latest betting odds below:
Men's Royal Rumble
Daniel Bryan +125
Keith Lee +400
Big E +750
Brock Lesnar +650
Edge +850
Goldberg +1400
Bray Wyatt +1500
Seth Rollins +1600
Kevin Owens +2500
Drew McIntyre +1400
Roman Reigns +2500
AJ Styles +2000
The Rock +3300
CM Punk +5000
Braun Strowman +2500
Sheamus +2500
John Cena +3300
Randy Orton +3500
Adam Cole +3300
Aleister Black +5000
Karrion Kross +5000
Matt Riddle +5000
Andrade +5000
Finn Balor +6600
Samoa Joe +6600
King Corbin +6600
Lars Sullivan +6600
Johnny Gargano +8000
Bobby Lashley +5000
Tommasso Ciampa +6600
Kofi Kingston +8000
Ricochet +10000
Walter +8000
Buddy Murphy +8000
Rey Mysterio +8000
Mustafa Ali +8000
Velveteen Dream +10000
Tyson Fury +10000
Pete Dunne +10000
Angel Garza +10000
Xavier Woods +15000
John Morrison +50000
Shinsuke Nakamura +1200
Erick Rowan +15000
The Miz +10000
Conor McGregor +20000
Dean Ambrose +15000
Rusev +15000
Elias +25000
Robert Roode +50000
Dolph Ziggler +50000
Humberto Carrillo +50000
Shane McMahon +250000
Vince McMahon +250000
Women's Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair +180
Alexa Bliss +265
Rhea Ripley +350
Ronda Rousey +1600
Bayley +1000
Charlotte Flair +1400
Shayna Baszler +1600
Sasha Banks +2000
Nia Jax +2000
Sonya Deville +1400
Io Shirai +2500
Asuka +3300
Paige +5000
Lana +2500
Carmella +2500
Liv Morgan +3300
Ruby Riot +6600
Kairi Sane +5000
Nikki Cross +5000
Mandy Rose +4000
Naomi +4000
Ember Moon +6600
Natalya +5000
Dana Brooke +4000
Lacey Evans +4000
Toni Storm +6600
Peyton Royce +5000
Tegan Nox +6600
Candice LeRae +6600
Dakota Kai +6600
Kay Lee Ray +80000comments
Mercedes Martinez +8000
Check out the updated full card for Sunday's Royal Rumble event as of Wednesday:
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- Men's Royal Rumble: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, TBA
- Women's Royal Rumble: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Beliar, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baslzer, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, TBA