Sasha Banks Retains SmackDown Women's Championship At Royal Rumble

Sasha Banks retained the SmackDown Women's Championship on Sunday night at the Royal Rumble over Carmella. Banks won the early portion of the match, locking in the Banks Statement almost right away and hitting some chops. However, Reginald was able to distract Banks to put Carmella on the offense.

Sasha turned the tide with a Meteora from the second rope briefly, but hurt her knee in the process. Carmella tossed her across the loser rope and tried tying Sasha's hair to it, following that up by stomping her.

Banks turned the tide by tossing Mella into the turnbuckles. She hit double knees for a near fall. Banks then hit the three amigos suplex, but Mella tried to reverse the third one. Banks hit her with a knee instead. Mella tossed Banks to the outside to Reginald and Banks hit him with a hurricanrana. The ref then tossed him from ringside.

Carmella hit an ugly looking suicide dive to the outside, narrowly avoiding injury. Then went back in the ring for a near fall. At this point, Carmella got frustrated and complained, turning around into a small package attempt from Banks. Banks then ran offense a series of offense with some near falls and climbed up top for the Frog Splash. Carmella got her knees up, though. Carmella then locked in her Code of Silence in the middle of the ring. Banks got out and hit a sliding knee.

After some counters, Carmella hit two superkicks for a near fall. Seconds later, Banks locked in the Banks Statement and won via submission.

