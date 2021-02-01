Sasha Banks Retains SmackDown Women's Championship At Royal Rumble
Sasha Banks retained the SmackDown Women's Championship on Sunday night at the Royal Rumble over Carmella. Banks won the early portion of the match, locking in the Banks Statement almost right away and hitting some chops. However, Reginald was able to distract Banks to put Carmella on the offense.
Sasha turned the tide with a Meteora from the second rope briefly, but hurt her knee in the process. Carmella tossed her across the loser rope and tried tying Sasha's hair to it, following that up by stomping her.
"I'm better than you, @SashaBanksWWE! I'm hotter than you! I'm smarter than you!" - @CarmellaWWE #WomensTitle #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/5AuQz9x773— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Banks turned the tide by tossing Mella into the turnbuckles. She hit double knees for a near fall. Banks then hit the three amigos suplex, but Mella tried to reverse the third one. Banks hit her with a knee instead. Mella tossed Banks to the outside to Reginald and Banks hit him with a hurricanrana. The ref then tossed him from ringside.
Getting beaten up by #TheBoss AND ejected from ringside! Tonight is not @ReginaldWWE's night. #RoyalRumble #WomensTitle @SashaBanksWWE @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/qLrj1YbzYi— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Carmella hit an ugly looking suicide dive to the outside, narrowly avoiding injury. Then went back in the ring for a near fall. At this point, Carmella got frustrated and complained, turning around into a small package attempt from Banks. Banks then ran offense a series of offense with some near falls and climbed up top for the Frog Splash. Carmella got her knees up, though. Carmella then locked in her Code of Silence in the middle of the ring. Banks got out and hit a sliding knee.
After some counters, Carmella hit two superkicks for a near fall. Seconds later, Banks locked in the Banks Statement and won via submission.
The card for tonight's Royal Rumble is as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
- WWE Championship Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bill Goldberg
- WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Charlotte Flair & Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Including: Randy Orton entering #1, Edge entering #2, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mustafa Ali, Otis, Sheamus, Jey Uso, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, John Morrison, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Braun Strowman, and 12 more men to be revealed.
- 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Including: Natalya entering at #30, Nia Jax, Bayley, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, and 18 more women to be revealed.