WWE: Rumor Killer on Two Superstar Name Changes

WWE has changed the names of a number of Superstars in recent months due to a new rule set forth by Vince McMahon. Two names that started making the rounds on social media over the weekend were Dakota Kai and Indi Hartwell, who were rumored to get the new names Clarice Riverz and Indiana Hallow. Fightful Select dropped a new report on Sunday stating that both of those name changes weren’t happening.

The report also noted that Kai’s name is trademarked by WWE (it’s not a part of her real name and her independent wrestling name was Evie). Hartwell previously used that name on the independent scene, but it’s unknown if she’ll have to change hers.

Wrestlers who have recently undergone name changes include Raquel Gonzalez, Walter, Marcel Barthel, Kay Lee Ray, Kacy Catanzaro and Austin Theory. Dave Meltzer explained in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter why McMahon made the new rule and who it will likely affect (and who will be exempt).

“The actual story behind this is all the talent got a memo and Vince McMahon decreed he doesn’t want anyone new using their real names anymore, nor names they’ve used before on the indie scene,” Meltzer wrote. “Walter became Gunther because Walter was both his real name and a name he used on the independent scene. Raquel Gonzalez kept Raquel (not her real name) but had to drop Gonzalez (her real name). Many thought Austin Theory dropped the Austin because of Steve Austin, but it’s actually because his real name is Austin White. Raul Mendoza is a WWE name, except Raul really is his first name so he had to ditch it. As it always the case, the memo only applies to people who are newer and who they decided it applies to. Randy Orton isn’t going to change to Frank Trevino and Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey don’t have this applied to them. It would be nutty if Riddle has to change his name because Riddle really is his last name, but it looks like this applies mostly to people just coming to the main roster and this doesn’t apply to Cody Rhodes. Humberto Carrillo isn’t a pushed name but his real first name is Humberto. Pete Dunne had to be Butch.”

“As for Marcel Barthel, who knows past somebody didn’t like the name since Marcel Barthel was a WWE owned name that he never used until WWE. But from this point forward, they don’t want anyone new using former names from elsewhere or real first or last names. Except if you’re Gable Steveson. And this will change soon enough like it always does,” he added.