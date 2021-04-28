WWE's Sami Zayn Wants to Interfere in the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Boxing Match

✖

WWE's Sami Zayn still isn't happy with Logan Paul after how things went down at WrestleMania, and he's threatening to get his revenge in the YouTuber's upcoming boxing exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. For those who missed it, Paul accompanied Zayn to the ring for his match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37 earlier this month, and took offense to Paul raising Owens' hand after he won the bout. This led to Paul shoving Zayn to the ground, then taking a Stunner from KO.

Paul and Mayweather confirmed that their exhibition (originally scheduled for late February, then delayed) would finally happen inside the Hard Rock Stadiu in Miami on June 6. This prompted a response from Zayn after ESPN's Ariel Helwani joked about Zayn accompanying Paul to the ring this time.

I plan on doing a run-in either way. https://t.co/BbINYcLuUJ — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 28, 2021

Will anything actually come of this? Probably not, but it's fun to think about.

"#MIAMI Me and Logan Paul will be fighting at the Hard Rock Stadium," Mayweather wrote on Instagram during his announcement. "@mayweatherpromotions @fanmio and @showtimeboxing have come together to bring an epic Event!!! Tickets will be going on sale next week.... #Exhibition #MayweatherPromotions #Fanmio #ShowtimeBoxing #MayweatherPaul #BraggingRights"

full transparency my mom is terrified https://t.co/ixN93qIdTH — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 28, 2021

Paul had been talking smack for months leading up to the announcement, claiming he could knock out the undefeated retired boxing champion.

"If I caught Floyd with one punch — one punch — I would snap this f—er in half. "Let me tell you this, if I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question," Paul told TMZ back in mid-November. "MMA? Octagon? Whoop his ass!" The only place I think Floyd is safe obviously is the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don't give a f—! I don't give a f—! I would fight Floyd anytime, anywhere, any place. Doesn't f—kin' matter to me.

"I'm 8 inches taller, I'm 40 pounds heavier, I'm half his age, I'm 2 times as hungry and 10 times as smart," he continued. "I'm used to beating up people weaker and shorter than he is. I grew up with Jake!"