WWE Clash of Champions: Sami Zayn Becomes the Undisputed Intercontinental Championship Thanks to Handcuffs

Sami Zayn officially became the undisputed Intercontinental Champion on Sunday, and he did it by winning a triple threat ladder match in brilliant fashion. Late in the bout, Zayn pulled out two sets of handcuffs, one of which he used to cuff Jeff Hardy's earlobe to a ladder on the entrance ramp. He then slid back into the ring and tried to lock AJ Styles to one of the ropes, but Styles fought him off with a suplex.

But what he didn't realize was Zayn had cuffed himself to Styles when he wasn't looking. Hardy got back in the ring while the ladder was still stuck to his head, and Zayn used that distraction to unlock his cuff and lock Styles' wrist to the ladder itself. He then easily climbed the ladder to retrieve both belts.

Sami Zayn really pulled a key from inside his mouth. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/9NVJObyBt1 — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) September 27, 2020

Hardy took the hardest bumps of the match, first when Zayn flipped the ladder he was on out of the ring and then when he nailed a Swanton Bomb off the top of the ladder on Zayn (who was on a ladder bridged from the ring to the commentary table).

SWANTON BOMB THROUGH THE LADDER!!!!!!!! JEFF HARDY IS 43 YEARS OLD!!!! #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/ygrltAu6nB — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) September 27, 2020

