WWE's Samoa Joe Joins Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League as the Voice of King Shark

Video game developer Rocksteady gave a long-awaited first look at their new upcoming game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League on Saturday during the DC Fandome virtual event. The trailer, which you can see below, shows Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark battle their way through a dilapidated city before realizing they've been instructed to kill Superman, who is under some sort of mind control. WWE fans might have noticed something familiar about one of the characters, as former United States Champion and current Monday Night Raw commentator Samoa Joe appeared during the trailer as the voice of King Shark.

"Look, it's Superman! The mighty Superman has just rescued that pilot!" Joe says when Superman arrives. "The Samoan Submission Machine" tipped his hand at being involved in the game shortly after the trailer dropped.

King Shark has appeared in quite a few DC properties in recent years, including Harley Quinn (voiced by Ron Funches), The Flash (David Hayter), Batman Assault on Arkham and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (both by John DiMaggio). He'll be a fully-rendered CGI character in James Gunn's upcoming film The Suicide Squad, where he'll be voiced by Steve Agee.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022.

Joe is the latest WWE star to make the jump into the world of superheroes. John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were both featured at DC Fandome as The Suicide Squad's Peacemaker and Black Adam's Black Adam, respectively.

The 41-year-old has been out of action for most of 2020 due to injury, though he will take part in Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Check out the full card for the show below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Falls Count Anywhere)

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.