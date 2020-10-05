Former WWE Producer Sarah Stock Arrested

✖

Former WWE producer Sarah Stock was arrested on Sunday morning in Evansville, Indiana. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, court documents have Stock getting booked at 4:25 AM and charged with aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol. She has already been released by the Vandenburgh Sheriff's Department. Stock was one of the many employees furloughed by WWE in April as part of a cost-cutting measure and was released by the company last month.

After working in Mexican promotions as Dark Angel and in Impact Wrestling as Sarita, Stock began working with WWE in 2015 as a Performance Center coach. She was eventually promoted to the main roster to work as a backstage producer.

Stock has not commented on the arrest as of this time. According to her Twitter, she recently visited Ohio Valley Wrestling's training school in Louisville. We will provide more updates on Stock as they become available.

In 2016 Stock gave an interview with WWE.com about her role as a trainer.

"When you're in the ring, you think there can't be anything more rewarding than an entire arena cheering for you," she said. "Then you help somebody understand something about wrestling in the ring, or you see a lightbulb go off for somebody who's new, and it's even more rewarding."

Photo: Scott A. Miller/WWE