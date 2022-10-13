Details of WWE's Reported Offer to Saraya Revealed

The wrestling world is still processing the fact that Saraya is All Elite. The former WWE Divas Champion made her AEW debut last month at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, coming to the aid of Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Athena. In the subsequent weeks, Saraya has made her intentions clear: she wants to start a revolution in the AEW women's division, much like she did in WWE. While it remains to be seen if that revolution will feature Saraya as an active competitor or not, recent reports have indicated that she will in fact be wrestling in AEW.

Saraya became a free agent earlier this year when it was revealed that WWE, then headed up by the Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis regime, would not be renewing her contract. The former Paige had been on WWE's books for over a decade, but spent her final four years in non-wrestling roles. She worked as an authority figure on WWE SmackDown, managed Asuka and Kairi Sane, and appeared as an analyst on the short-lived WWE Backstage.

While it seemed like WWE no longer had a place for her, recent reports indicate the contrary. Fightful Select reports that Saraya was offered a general manager position on WWE programming by the new Paul "Triple H" Levesque-led regime roughly one month after her "surprisingly low" deal was not renewed. As of this writing, neither Raw nor SmackDown have defined general managers, although on-screen WWE officials like Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville have been put in positions of power.

Beyond that, "higher ups" were said to be open to the idea of Saraya returning to the squared circle for WWE. That said, Fightful shut down the rumors that WWE had numerous doctors trying to get Saraya cleared. Instead, it was Saraya herself who went through "three extensive health checks" to get herself cleared to compete. The Vince McMahon regime reportedly "wasn't interested" in bringing her back to the point that they "wouldn't sign off on X-Rays to have her examined."

The Triple H regime reportedly "made efforts" to bring back the first-ever NXT Women's Champion, and even though those turned out unsuccessful, both sides are said to be on good terms. Triple H himself was said to be "shocked" that Saraya wasn't re-signed by the previous regime.

Fightful concludes by noting that Saraya's decision to sign with AEW ultimately came down to outside ventures. When in WWE, much of Saraya's non-wrestling projects were "restricted to some degree," and returning to the company would still force her to "give up a cut" of any outside endeavors.