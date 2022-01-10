WWE’s Sasha Banks to Appear in Opening Video for 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will star in the opening video package for Monday night’s 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game, as confirmed by Variety. The video, as described in the report, shows Banks portraying “a futuristic superhero who sparks the start of the college football national championship using the final piece of confetti from last year’s game in Miami…” The game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

“It’s been such an honor, I feel like everybody who has been working on the set, and the whole team have been so incredible… to walk in and to just feel so welcome, and just to see everything, and I was just like, it was amazing,” Banks said in the announcement. “I love the outfit (which you can see here), I love the concept, and it just fit me so well.”

WWE saw an increase in its wrestlers appearing at major sporting events last year as then-WWE Champion Big E appeared in the introductions for both the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury & Shawn Porter vs. Terence Crawford boxing matches as well as the Big Ten Championship game when the Iowa Hawkeyes (E’s former team from his college football days) took on the Michigan Wolverines.

WWE recently broke the news that, due to a foot injury, Banks is going to be out of action for six-to-eight weeks. As for her acting career, Banks confirmed with Bleacher Report late last year that she won’t be back for The Mandalorian Season 3 after appearing in two Season 2 episodes.

“First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I’m not on the next season,” Banks said. “But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.

“It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn’t expecting, but now I’m in this whole new Hollywood world and it’s going amazingly. I’m so excited for the fans, and I can’t wait for my fans to see what’s next,” she added.