WWE’s Sasha Banks Wears Spider-Man Gear On SmackDown for No Way Home Opening Weekend

Sasha Banks kicked off tonight’s episode of SmackDown, coming out and joining Toni Storm in a tag match against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi. Tonight’s SmackDown is also on a major Marvel weekend, as it is the big premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and you could tell from Banks’ gear. Banks came out in Spider-Man-themed gear tonight, with the classic red and blue colors all throughout her gear and the webs all along her boots.

This was the perfect time to bring out the gear, as Banks also walked the No Way Home red carpet for the premiere, and was excited to see the web-slinger in action. The film is already shattering ticket sales and receiving glowing reviews, and we don’t expect that to stop.

Banks ended up battling it out with Shotzi and Flair during the tag match, and Banks has issues with both, as she faced Shotzi ahead of Survivor Series in a big match and Shotzi then turned on Banks at the event despite being on her team.

As for Banks and Flair, the two have been going back and forth for a minute now, ever since Flair came to SmackDown, and Flair takes every chance to do some damage to Banks. Tonight she had Shotzi hold her so she could hit her with a brutal chop, and then she slammed her into the barricade.

Flair’s next opponent for the title will be Storm, and Banks has been in Storm’s corner as their feud continues. That included a host of pies being thrown, and now Storm will likely meet Flair for a title shot at some point soon, perhaps at Day 1.

The Spider-Man gear is awesome, and you can check it out in the images above.

What do you think of Sasha’s Spider-Man gear, and what hero should she take on next? Perhaps some Doctor Strange gear? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

