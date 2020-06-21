WWE's Sasha Banks and AEW's Sammy Guevara Trade Shots on Twitter

Even though AEW Dynamite beat NXT in viewership for the ninth consecutive week on Wednesday, the Black and Gold Brand had something to smile about when the ratings reports came in this week. According to Twitter user @MikeDesorbo1, the Sasha Banks & Bayley WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart drew a higher viewership than the tag match between The Best Friends and Le Sex Gods. This marks the first time an NXT match has pulled in a bigger audience when going head-to-head with a match involving Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite.

Sasha Banks took notice of the stat and used it as a bragging point on Twitter. Both she and Bayley have been claiming they're better than every other wrestling tag team over the past couple of days.

Sammy Guevara, Jericho's tag partner, decided to fire back by saying Banks looked like a young Ricochet with long hair.

Why’s Trevor tweeting about me from a different account? https://t.co/2A29e3yBhb pic.twitter.com/FChdgHU6nY — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 21, 2020

Because he didn’t you fool! I did 😍 @SashaBanksWWE the greatest wrestler of all time and 1/2 of the greatest tag team of all time. 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/XXXTiObZGs pic.twitter.com/nWg1H11Y6J — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 21, 2020

That led to this hilarious photoshop from a fan.

Jericho inserted himself into the conversation by bringing up another ratings stat.

Congrats guys, proud of you! But don’t forget to add that you got SMOKED in the all important p18-49 demo (which is what advertisers care about the most) 367k to 264k! You did good...Just not good enough! 😉 https://t.co/3qcGIjxdck — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 21, 2020

Bayley and Banks won the tag titles for the second time back on the May 26 episode of SmackDown by beating Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. The pair then successfully retained against the former champs and The IIconics at Backlash before defending them on NXT against Nox and Blackheart. The two will appear on Raw this week for a tag title match with The IIconics.

Meanwhile Guevara, Jericho and the rest of The Inner Circle was on the losing end of the Stadium Stampede match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in late May. Since then Jericho has feuded primarily with Orange Cassidy, while Guevara has started a storyline with Matt Hardy.

AEW's next big event, Fyter Fest, will take place on the July 1 and July 8 episodes of AEW Dynamite. Check out the card for the event (so far) below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

