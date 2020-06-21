WWE's Sasha Banks and AEW's Sammy Guevara Trade Shots on Twitter

By Connor Casey

Even though AEW Dynamite beat NXT in viewership for the ninth consecutive week on Wednesday, the Black and Gold Brand had something to smile about when the ratings reports came in this week. According to Twitter user @MikeDesorbo1, the Sasha Banks & Bayley WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart drew a higher viewership than the tag match between The Best Friends and Le Sex Gods. This marks the first time an NXT match has pulled in a bigger audience when going head-to-head with a match involving Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite.

Sasha Banks took notice of the stat and used it as a bragging point on Twitter. Both she and Bayley have been claiming they're better than every other wrestling tag team over the past couple of days.

Sammy Guevara, Jericho's tag partner, decided to fire back by saying Banks looked like a young Ricochet with long hair.

That led to this hilarious photoshop from a fan.

Jericho inserted himself into the conversation by bringing up another ratings stat.

Bayley and Banks won the tag titles for the second time back on the May 26 episode of SmackDown by beating Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. The pair then successfully retained against the former champs and The IIconics at Backlash before defending them on NXT against Nox and Blackheart. The two will appear on Raw this week for a tag title match with The IIconics.

Meanwhile Guevara, Jericho and the rest of The Inner Circle was on the losing end of the Stadium Stampede match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in late May. Since then Jericho has feuded primarily with Orange Cassidy, while Guevara has started a storyline with Matt Hardy.

AEW's next big event, Fyter Fest, will take place on the July 1 and July 8 episodes of AEW Dynamite. Check out the card for the event (so far) below:

  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage
  • AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Best Friends
  • AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager
  • AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford
  • Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

