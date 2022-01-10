Watch: WWE’s Sasha Banks Stars in College Football Playoff National Championship Opening Video

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was featured in the opening video package for Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. The video begins at the 2021 National Championship game with Banks grabbing a piece of confetti from the field before stepping back inside of a portal. She then melts down the piece into a golden liquid and, using a futuristic syringe, releases a single drop to cause a beam of energy to shoot up into the sky. The wave of energy can then be seen traveling through the campuses of both Alabama and Georgia as players from both teams seemingly power up.

It’s then revealed that Banks was operating out of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the site of tonight’s game, and that the drop eventually transformed itself into the National Championship trophy. The clip ends with Banks saying, “Let’s Go” as she puts her mask back on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ESPNPR/status/1480660848234352645?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It’s been such an honor, I feel like everybody who has been working on the set, and the whole team have been so incredible… to walk in and to just feel so welcome, and just to see everything, and I was just like, it was amazing,” Banks told Variety as the outlet broke the news about her involvement in the game. “I love the outfit (which you can see here), I love the concept, and it just fit me so well.”

Banks, a six-time WWE Women’s Champion, found her first big break in the world of acting in 2020 by starring in two episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+. However, she revealed in an interview late last year with Bleacher Report that she won’t be back for Season 3 despite her character surviving the climactic battle at the end of Season 2.

“First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I’m not on the next season,” Banks said. “But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.

“It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn’t expecting, but now I’m in this whole new Hollywood world and it’s going amazingly. I’m so excited for the fans, and I can’t wait for my fans to see what’s next,” she added.