Big Sign That Sasha Banks And Naomi Are Returning To WWE Soon (Update)

Sasha Banks and Naomi have not been seen inside a professional wrestling ring since May. While they were WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, the duo infamously walked out of the company ahead of an episode of Monday Night Raw. Banks and Naomi cited creative frustrations, as the latter was scheduled to pin the former in a Number 1 Contender's match for the Raw Women's Title that night. As the tag titleholders, the two reportedly wanted to focus on building the tag division rather than teasing dissension in a singles program. Banks and Naomi's walkout was referenced on WWE TV, as commentary revealed that week that both women had been suspended indefinitely.

Over the summer, reports arose that Banks had been released by WWE, but the company never confirmed it. After Vince McMahon retired from his corporate positions, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over main roster creative duties and reintroduced the dormant WWE Women's Tag Titles, holding a tournament to crown new champions. With McMahon out of power, speculation arose that Banks and Naomi would be more willing to return to WWE under the Triple H regime. Fuel has been added to that fire at WWE Crown Jewel. The signature "Then. Now. Forever." video that plays in front of all WWE programming once again includes Banks and Naomi.

Update: Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reached out to WWE and a representative said that there is "no news to report" regarding the change. That said, the timing is noteworthy. This comes one day after Banks posted a cryptic message to her Instagram where she teased that there was a day coming up this month that she has been waiting "the past six months" for.

I asked WWE about Sasha and Naomi appearing in today's intro. A rep said "no news to report" on that front. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 5, 2022

"As time passes, there's been so much growth, and there's been so much beautiful opportunity," Banks said. "The journey that I've been lovin, but as the time goes on the day is coming that I have been waiting for the past six months and I can't wait. I'm really going to make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I've been waiting for. I'm very excited, and I hope you guys come along for this journey which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long, so thank you. I just want to let you know that there will be something so f--king crazy coming."