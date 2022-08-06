WWE: Sasha Banks and Naomi Reveal new Looks at C2E2

Naomi (Trinity Fatu) and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) are making their first post-WWE appearance today at C2E2, and fans definitely showed up to see them. During the event, the two stars debuted new looks as well, and you can check out the new photos from C2E2 courtesy of @SecretAvenger22 below. It remains to be seen if they will make their way back to WWE as some recent reports have hinted at, and if they do, perhaps they will be returning with these new looks. We'll obviously have to wait and see, but it's good to see them regardless, and hopefully, they will be back on TV sooner than later.

Recent reports have said that WWE is attempting to reconcile with Naomi and Banks and that they could be making their way back to WWE. That seems possible especially now that new leadership is at the helm, as it appeared previously that WWE was intent on making an example with things like putting their side of the story on TV and the indefinite suspension.

Boss and Glow!!! Sasha and Naomi! OMG! 🙉 Finally met them. Even though it was a brief moment, me and Sasha locked eyes. 😁 #C2E2 pic.twitter.com/LA217dNdWq — Michael™ Agent Of SHIELD (Level 7) (@SecretAvenger22) August 6, 2022

The buzz about a possible return heightened when WWE revealed details on the long-awaited Women's Tag Team Championships tournament, which was announced the week Banks and Naomi walked out but hasn't been talked about since. On last night's SmackDown, WWE announced that the tournament would kick off on this coming week's Monday Night Raw, and many are theorizing that could be the first step towards holding a finals match at Clash at the Castle.

You can imagine that some are looking at that finals event as the perfect place to shock everyone with the returns of Naomi and Banks, who never lost their Titles in any sort of match. That would instantly create a new feud with whoever wins the match and becomes the new Champions, and now there are new factions in the mix too, so it should be wildly entertaining regardless.

