Sasha Banks Reveals Upcoming Appearance Following WWE Drama

All signs are pointing to the fact that Sasha Banks, and her tag-team partner Naomi, have left the WWE, following a controversial walk-out prior to a Monday Night Raw. Claiming that they "weren't respected enough as the tag-team champions", World Wrestling Entertainment has yet to officially confirm if Banks has left the organization. While Banks' return to the ring hasn't been confirmed at this point, it's been revealed via social media where to expect Sasha Banks to show up next which might shed some light as to whether the popular wrestler has left the WWE and what her next steps might be.

"The Boss" certainly led a notable career within the world of the WWE, joining the company in 2012 and gaining more than a few titles during her career with the organization. She was even able to leverage her popularity into a major role in the second season of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, the Star Wars spin-off that has arguably become one of the biggest and most popular projects in the franchise today. While her current relationship with the WWE remains a mystery, we would imagine that Banks would have no problem finding a new company to wrestle or branch out further into the world of entertainment.

C2E2, aka the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, revealed that Mercedes Varnado, Sasha Banks' real name FYI, would be attending the convention as a special guest using their Official Twitter Account:

Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: https://t.co/i3BeALlo7k pic.twitter.com/UFpdSIEGYP — C2E2 (@c2e2) July 13, 2022

Previously, the WWE had released an official statement when it came to Banks and Naomi's absence, with fans still debating if Sasha might have truly left the organization:

"When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk, and walked out. They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions," WWE's May 16 statement on the situation read. "And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract."