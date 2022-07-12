The Latest on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships back in mid-May days after they walked out of Monday Night Raw over booking disputes. The two were suspended indefinitely and reports of them potentially leaving the company have been popping up ever since, but their tag titles have seemingly been left in limbo. WWE announced at the same time as their suspensions that the company would be crowning new champions via a tournament in the near future, but the announcement for one never came. It was soon reported that the idea for the tournament had been scrapped.

Fightful Select had a new update on Tuesday, writing, "Talent that we've spoken to said that they've received no word of when or if the tag team title tournament will actually happen. Even beyond that, they claim that they've heard no discussion regarding the tag team titles whatsoever since that announcement." While plans can always change, it looks like the only women's tag team championships in WWE's future will be down in NXT.

The titles were first introduced back in 2019 via a tag team Elimination Chamber match. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Banks and Bayley) became its first champions after pushing for the titles behind the scenes and it came with the special stipulation that they could be defending across all three of WWE's brands. That concept was dismissed in 2021 when NXT introduced its owen set of tag titles. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler dominate the record books with most combined days with the title (215) across two reigns. Banks and Nikki A.S.H. are the only wrestlers to have ever held the title three times.

Banks and Naomi's backstage disputes regarding the creative were apparently directly related to the tag titles. Despite winning them at WrestleMania 38, WWE reportedly dismissed their idea of defending them at Hell in a Cell and instead booked the two to face the two reigning Women's Champions in singles competition and lose. Between WrestleManias 37 and 38, the titles were not defended on pay-per-view once.

WWE returns to pay-per-view on July 30 with the SummerSlam event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The show is currently headlined by a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

h/t Fightful Select