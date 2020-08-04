Sasha Banks Threatens to Have Asuka Retired on Next Week's WWE Raw

Asuka arrived on this week's Monday Night Raw demanding a rematch and revenge on Sasha Banks for how she and Bayley cost her the Raw Women's Championship last week. Banks eventually accepted Asuka's challenge for a rematch at SummerSlam, but only if she can beat Bayley in a non-title match next week (much to Bayley's chagrin). "The Boss" followed up that challenge on Twitter, saying "The Role Model" would retire "The Empress" just like she did to Asuka's former tag partner Kairi Sane.

"I know you miss your friend @KairiSaneWWE. Dont worry, cause next week @itsBayleyWWE is gonna retire you too, and since I'm rich richMoney-mouth face I'll use some of my pocket change to fly you back to Japan so you can cry together," Banks wrote.

In reality, Sane was written off WWE television as her contract with WWE had expired and she was moving back to Japan.

After some shenanigans at Extreme Rules, Banks officially won the title from Asuka last week after the champ ran backstage to help save Sane from an attack by Bayley. She was counted out as a result, and per the rules of the match Banks was named the new champion.

Here's the card for SummerSlam on Aug. 23. As of now, the show will reportedly take place in Atlantic City:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (if she beats Bayley next week)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.