WWE Fans Gets Sasha Banks Trending After She Misses SummerSlam

WWE fans managed to get Sasha Banks trending worldwide with the hashtag "#WeWantSasha" on Tuesday afternoon. "The Boss" was supposed to wrestle Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in her first match since WrestleMania 37 at SummerSlam this past weekend but was pulled from the show at the last minute. She was eventually replaced by Becky Lynch, who controversially beat Belair in a matter of seconds to take the Blue Brand's women's title. There still has been no confirmation as to why Banks was not cleared to compete, though reports came out shortly after the show that WWE knew about Banks' absence well before Saturday night.

